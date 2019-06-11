Anna And Elsa Go On A New Adventure In The ‘Frozen 2’ Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Disney’s Frozen earned over $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing animated movie of all-time. It also spawned “Let It Go,” which is now going to be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. I’m very sorry. Thankfully (?), there’s no new inescapable ear-worm in the first trailer for Frozen 2. Not yet, at least. Instead, it’s focused on the basic plot, which involves Anna and Elsa, along with Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, traveling north “across the enchanted land and into the unknown.” What will they discover once they arrive about Elsa’s magical powers? Probably something about building a snowman, and now THAT song is stuck in your head. Just watch the trailer.

Here’s the official plot summary.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough.

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, Frozen 2, featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Santino Fontana, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown, opens on November 22.