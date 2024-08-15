Frozen first taught us all how to let things go all the way back in 2013, but apparently Disney can’t take their own advice. Not only will they never let go of the Frozen universe, but they are going to keep expanding until Olaf succumbs to climate change.

Frozen follows two royal sisters, Ana and Elsa, who look after the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa has her signature icy powers, and the two have a cute snowman sidekick, Olaf. Frozen 2 explored the extensive mythology, and fans are hoping for even more world-building in Frozen 3 like the possible introduction of Anna’s powers.

There will be not only one but two more Frozen installments on the docket, with Frozen 3 set to debut in 2027, a year that seems too far away to really exist. Writer and filmmaker Jennifer Lee said, “There were a lot of questions coming out of Frozen 2… it will take two films to answer them.”

While Lee won’t be directing the next two sequels, she did share some insight on the upcoming installment at this year’s D23. Here is what to know so far: