Frozen first taught us all how to let things go all the way back in 2013, but apparently Disney can’t take their own advice. Not only will they never let go of the Frozen universe, but they are going to keep expanding until Olaf succumbs to climate change.
Frozen follows two royal sisters, Ana and Elsa, who look after the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa has her signature icy powers, and the two have a cute snowman sidekick, Olaf. Frozen 2 explored the extensive mythology, and fans are hoping for even more world-building in Frozen 3 like the possible introduction of Anna’s powers.
There will be not only one but two more Frozen installments on the docket, with Frozen 3 set to debut in 2027, a year that seems too far away to really exist. Writer and filmmaker Jennifer Lee said, “There were a lot of questions coming out of Frozen 2… it will take two films to answer them.”
While Lee won’t be directing the next two sequels, she did share some insight on the upcoming installment at this year’s D23. Here is what to know so far:
Plot
Much like other Disney movies, the details are under lock and key. At D23, Lee introduced some new concept art featuring the two magical sisters riding horseback. “It captures the scene of Anna and Else,” Lee explained. “Everyone at Disney animation is excited to be back at in this world.”
In Frozen 2, the two sisters learn more about their magical destiny. By the end of the film, Anna becomes Queen of Arendelle, while Elsa becomes the protector of the Enchanted Forest. In Frozen 3, we can expect some more world-building and might even get some more creatures inspired by Germanic mythology. Other than that, we don’t really know what the film has in store for us.
We do know that there will be a fourth movie afterward, so there might be a cliffhanger. Prepare yourself accordingly.
Cast
The cast has not yet been confirmed, but it’s likely that the main players will all return, including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff.
Release Date
As per tradition, Frozen flicks tend to hit theaters around the holidays. Disney has announced that the threequel will hit theaters on November 24, 2027, which is Thanksgiving week, three years from now. Put it on the calendar.
Trailer
No trailer just yet, but there are plenty of fake AI-generated ones, so stay alert and don’t be fooled! Here is a sing along version of “Let It Go” so you can practice: