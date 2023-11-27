‘Frozen 3’: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Movie

Frozen still rides high for Disney theme park rides around the globe , and the studio could always use a slam dunk, which will obviously happen with more of these movies. After all, 2013’s film raked in $1.3 billion globally, and 2019’s followup somehow did even better with $1.4 billion . So, is Frozen 3 on the way? Definitely.

Plot

Reports have flown into high gear, nearly two years after Jonathan Groff admitted that he had no ideal if a threequel was coming. He hoped so, and to the same degree as a third Mindhunter season on Netflix, but only one of these wishes is coming true, it seems.

No, there are no serial killers involved in the answer to Groff’s dreams, unless Frozen 3 takes a very different turn with a homicidal snowman, but to be more serious, it’s worth noting that Jennifer Lee, who directed and penned the first two movies, has spoken repeatedly on the subject. Lee revealed that she isn’t directing again (she’s already very busy as Disney Animation’s chief creative officer), but she has been working alongside the creative team, and she has been “blown away” so far.

That’s not all. During a recent panel, Lee also declared that the newest Frozen story has her “deeply excited… and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.” So… Frozen 4 as well? It sure sounds like it.

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently went on record to confirm that Frozen 4 is in likely the cards, too. Could it actually be the “second part” of sorts suggested by Lee. Those puzzle pieces are starting to fit together.

Cast

There seems to be no possible way that the third (and fourth) movie would be in the works without its former stars. So we can likely expect to see

Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf, although we will keep an eye on any supplemental casting news.