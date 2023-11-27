‘Frozen 3’: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Movie

Frozen still rides high for Disney theme park rides around the globe, and the studio could always use a slam dunk, which will obviously happen with more of these movies. After all, 2013’s film raked in $1.3 billion globally, and 2019’s followup somehow did even better with $1.4 billion. So, is Frozen 3 on the way? Definitely.
Disney loves its secrecy, but some details have unfurled already.
Plot
Reports have flown into high gear, nearly two years after Jonathan Groff admitted that he had no ideal if a threequel was coming. He hoped so, and to the same degree as a third Mindhunter season on Netflix, but only one of these wishes is coming true, it seems.
No, there are no serial killers involved in the answer to Groff’s dreams, unless Frozen 3 takes a very different turn with a homicidal snowman, but to be more serious, it’s worth noting that Jennifer Lee, who directed and penned the first two movies, has spoken repeatedly on the subject. Lee revealed that she isn’t directing again (she’s already very busy as Disney Animation’s chief creative officer), but she has been working alongside the creative team, and she has been “blown away” so far.
That’s not all. During a recent panel, Lee also declared that the newest Frozen story has her “deeply excited… and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.” So… Frozen 4 as well? It sure sounds like it.
Disney CEO Bob Iger recently went on record to confirm that Frozen 4 is in likely the cards, too. Could it actually be the “second part” of sorts suggested by Lee. Those puzzle pieces are starting to fit together.
Cast
There seems to be no possible way that the third (and fourth) movie would be in the works without its former stars. So we can likely expect to see
Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Jonathan Groff as Kristoff, and Josh Gad as Olaf, although we will keep an eye on any supplemental casting news.
Release Date
This will take slight detective work. The first Frozen landed on Thanksgiving weekend in 2013, and Frozen 2 did the same in 2019. So, Disney will likely decide not to mess with a winning combination (families getting out of the house after feasting on too much pie, and theaters are one of the few places open, and with good results), so expect both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 to keep the routine going. Business Insider discovered that Disney has already reserved two such dates on 2024 and 2025’s Thanksgiving weekends for a pair of “untitled Disney animation” movies. If the studio sticks with the six-year gap, that’d be 2025, but maybe viewers will get even luckier.
Trailer
Although there are fan-made “trailers” out there, Disney hasn’t dropped any visual teasers yet, but that’s likely high on the priority list to stoke more excitement. Until then, enjoy Bell and Gad laughing at their own bloopers, courtesy of Entertainment Tonight.
Keep your laces tightened for more Frozen 3 updates.