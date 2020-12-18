For the first time ever, Gal Gadot has addressed the WarnerMedia investigation into allegations of misconduct on the set of Justice League. In a new interview, the Wonder Woman 1984 star confirmed reports that she had a bad experience with Joss Whedon when he was brought on to replace original director Zack Snyder. However, while Gadot doesn’t corroborate claims made by Ray Fisher on account of the two of them filming separately, she does praise the Cyborg actor for speaking out. Via The LA Times:

“I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth,” says Gadot. “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Gadot also revealed that she participated in the WarnerMedia investigation, which she categorized as pretty in-depth. “I know that they’ve done a very thorough investigation, even just by how much time I spent with them,” she said.

The double remarks are a notable move for Gadot, who, until now, has not made any public statements about the behind-the-scenes controversy during the Justice League reshoots. Jason Momoa, on the other hand, was quick to back up Fisher after he went public with the allegations of misconduct. In an all-caps statement on Instagram that started with “THIS SHIT NEEDS TO STOP,” Momoa blasted Warner Bros. for releasing a fake statement about him starring in a remake of Frosty the Snowman to distract from the Justice League headlines. “Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable,” Momoa wrote.

(Via The LA Times, Variety)