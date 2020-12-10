With less than two weeks to go until its streaming debut, Netflix has released the final trailer for George Clooney‘s sci-fi epic The Midnight Sky. The film focuses on Clooney’s character as he finds himself in a desperate effort to stop human astronauts from returning to Earth, which has been completely ravaged and left uninhabitable. And, yes, Clooney is aware that a global catastrophe might seem a little on the nose right now, but the themes of humanity failing to reckon with its effects on the planet existed before the pandemic and will be here long after.

“It’s science fiction, which unfortunately is less fictional as we move through the days,” Clooney told Vanity Fair. “The sickness of hate and the elements that come from that, battles and wars — that has been percolating for quite some time.”

Despite the film’s post-apocalyptic setting and somber tone, Clooney says that, ultimately, The Midnight Sky is a story of hope. “I wanted it to be about redemption in a way. I wanted there to be some hopefulness in a fairly bleak story about the end of mankind.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

The Midnight Sky starts streaming December 23 on Netflix.

