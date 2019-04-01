A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Used George Lucas’ Set Visit To Ding The New ‘Star Wars’ Movies

When David Benioff and D.B. Weiss wrap up Game of Thrones, they’ll move on to something less stressful that no one has any loud opinions about: Star Wars.

It was announced last year that the co-showrunners are working on three films set in a mostly dragon-less galaxy far, far away that “will be separate from both the episodic Skywalker saga and the recently-announced trilogy being developed by Rian Johnson,” according to Lucasfilm. Little is known about what Benioff and Weiss are cooking up — again, they’re busy with that whole “most anticipated final season of any show ever” thing — but Star Wars mastermind George Lucas did drop by the Thrones set during filming for season eight:

The GoT showrunners declined to confirm or comment on Lucas’ visit, or describe the contents of their Star Wars script. There have been online rumors that Benioff and Weiss’ project could be set during the Knights of the Old Republic era, which is 4,000 years before the rise of the Galactic Empire, but that is very much unconfirmed.

The always-entertaining Liam Cunningham, who plays Davos Seaworth, was more candid about Lucas’ visit, including making a dig at The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and the stand-alone films Rogue One and Solo.

“It’s funny because George came here and talked to the boys, and the one thing the Star Wars franchise has been missing lately is decent storytelling,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a lot of brilliant stuff in Star Wars, it’s an epic franchise, but occasionally, story-wise, it’s left a little to be desired.” (Davos burn!) Cunningham complimented Benioff and Weiss’ skill at catching viewers off-guard and noted that they’re “incredible at adapting a world and making it their own and they could add a layer of complexity to it.” It’s smart of him to suck up to his Thrones bosses. It’s not like he’s getting cast in a J.J. Abrams- or Johnson-written Star Wars movie after that “decent storytelling” comment.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)

