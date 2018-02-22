Get Out made $255 million at the box office (on a $4.5 million budget) and was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Director and Best Actor, which is impressive for any movie, but especially a horror-comedy about systemic racism. But despite the heavy subject material, the film, from visionary Jordan Peele (who’s up for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay), ends on a relatively crowd-pleasing note. (Spoilers follow, obviously): Chris gets away with killing the Armitage family, including cereal-eating “girlfriend” Rose, with help from his TSA buddy Rod.
But there was almost a different, much darker conclusion.
In an oral history of the film with Vulture, the Get Out team discussed the original ending, where instead of Rod rescuing Chris, it’s the police and he’s thrown in jail. “The audience was absolutely loving it, and then it was like we punched everybody in the gut,” producer Sean McKittrick said. “You could feel the air being sucked out of the room… We weren’t in the Obama era, we were in this new world where all the racism crept out from under the rocks again. It was always an ending that we debated back and forth, so we decided to go back and shoot the pieces for the other ending where Chris wins.”
One ending is an escape; the other is the “sad truth,” as McKittrick put it. Even the cast is split on which works better. Daniel Kaluuya said he loved the original ending, “because of what it said about life — there’s this black guy who’s really cool and went through this trauma, got through all this racism, and in fighting for himself he gets incarcerated,” while Bradley Whitford called the actual ending “absolutely brilliant, non-lecturing storytelling” for making you understand through Chris’ point of view that “if the cops come, he’s a dead man.” Peele, who ultimately sided with Whitford, thinks he came up “with a better ending.”
I think my improv training just put me in this mind frame of, with each problem, there’s not one solution, there’s not two solutions, there’s an infinite amount of great solutions. That includes the ending. When I realized the original, downer ending wasn’t working, I didn’t freak out. I looked at it as an opportunity to come up with a better ending. (Via)
Maybe he’s saving the bummer finale for the sequel.
(Via Vulture)
That would have been better.
No, it wouldn’t have. More depressing doesn’t mean more meaningful. The final ending makes you dread Chris is going to be blamed, but leaves you with a final note of relief. That’s a stronger and more satisfying combination than just going for the down note.
I don’t know about better, but it was what I was expecting for sure. That it turned out to be Rod was better to me.
I’m 100% w/ “Paddlin” here. The entire audience at my theater gasped/groaned when the cop car shows up, but then immediately switching that with Rod was great. That “oh no, it’s the cops!” feeling, even for a split second, is close enough to the orignal, depressing ending that the one they went with is the best of both.
At least he didn’t run away and become a lumberjack.
The ending as is works great because you assume the cops will show up and shoot him. That continues the motif of seeing the world through the eyes of a black person more effectively than having it actually happen.
When I saw this in the theatre the whole crowd literally cheered when it was Lil Rel who showed up — but the ending still encapsulated the point of the movie perfectly, what with the black man immediately assuming he needs to just raise his hands when he sees red and blue flashing at him, regardless of the fact he’s in the right.
Sidenote: please, Josh, don’t refer to Jordan Peele as “visionary” — Zack Snyder calls himself the same thing, let’s not lump those two together, even if it’s by accident.
Much preferred the chosen ending. With about 40 minutes left I was convinced the cops were going to catch him in the act of killing his girlfriend or something and throw him in jail forever. I was ready for it, but I was also dreading it. I was legitimately shocked when it had a “happy” ending. It’s kind of refreshing to have movies that are both dealing with really serious and painful realities, while also being a crowdpleaser.