Leslie Jones Says She Hopes The ‘Ghostbusters’ Won’t Star All Men

01.20.19 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

On Saturday, Leslie Jones had some choice words about the new Ghostbusters reboot. It was announced last week that the franchise would be once again revived, only three years after the version that starred her, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, and Kate McKinnon. Sure enough, the new one would act as though that one never happened. Upon hearing of this, Jones was, to put it mildly, nonplussed. But a day later, she offered more a reserved take on the project.

But first to the inciting tweet: Jones, in a reply to a fan, rather went off about the news.

“So insulting. Like f*ck us. We dint count,” Jones wrote. “It’s like something trump would do. (Trump voice)”Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain’t ghostbusteeeeers” ugh so annoying. Such a d*ck move. And I don’t give f*ck I’m saying something!!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ghostbusters
TAGSGHOSTBUSTERSLESLIE JONES

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP