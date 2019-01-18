Columbia Pictures

Little is known about the secret Ghostbusters movie (including whether it will be called Ghostbusters 3), but considering we didn’t even know it existed a week ago, that’s to be expected. The teaser trailer revealed nothing about the film’s plot, other than the return of the Ecto-1, and all director Jason Reitman has said is that it will “follow the trajectory of the original film.” Including the cast.

Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddemore in Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, told the Daily Mail that he, along with co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, are on-board for the new film, y’know, if anyone is interested. “Ivan Reitman is there and everybody is in. Now whether the studio will do it, I’m the guy who sits by the phone and waits for the call, he said. “So if they call, I’ll answer. If not, I’ve got other stuff that I’m doing.” (The fourth member of the team, Harold Ramis, died in 2014.) Hudson added that he, Murray, and Aykroyd have “grown” and “learned” over the years, so “it would be a lot of fun. I think it would only deepen.” He has mixed feelings about 2016’s Ghostbusters, though:

“Well, I love the ladies who were a part of that movie. I’m a fan of all theirs. I think they did a wonderful job. I don’t quite think it was… there’s a vibe or feeling that Ghostbusters has; it was a little bit different. It was uniquely theirs, which I guess it should have been, but I wanted to see something sort of extended from… This was a reboot. I would like to have seen a movie that takes place 30 years into the future, which is where we are. So I loved it, I think they did a wonderful job, I enjoyed the movie, but I’d like to see us bring the real Ghostbusters, whatever that means.

Reitman’s Ghostbusters opens in theaters next year.

