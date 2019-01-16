The Secret ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie Already Has A Teaser Trailer

Jason Reitman’s secret Ghostbusters movie was only announced last night, but a teaser is already out. EW has the exclusive premiere, which (of course) spread all over the internet within minutes, but you can also watch it above.

The teaser has no information on the plot or whether Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson will reprise their roles as Peter, Ray, and Winston (Harold Ramis passed away in 2014; meanwhile, the other Ghostbusters are being ignored), but it does bring back the Ecto-1, which is seen gathering dust in a farmhouse. As for the film itself, Reitman, who directed and also co-wrote the script with Gil Kenan (Monster House), said he wants to “unwrap [it] like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.” He added that the “new movie will follow the trajectory of the original film,” and not the 2016 Ghostbusters, although Reitman noted that he has “so much respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses.”

Reitman (who made his best movie in years in 2018) is, of course, inevitably linked to Slimer and the gang, considering his dad Ivan directed both Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. “I’ve thought about this franchise and it has occupied a piece of my heart for basically as long as I can remember,” he said, adding, “The Ghostbusters universe is big enough to hold a lot of different stories.” The new Ghostbusters movie (title TBD) arrives in summer 2020.

(Via EW)