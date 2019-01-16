Columbia Pictures

Three years ago, a new Ghostbusters came out featuring an all-girl cast. Some men were furious. They bombed the YouTube page for its trailer with thumbs-downs. They drove star Leslie Jones off of Twitter (with some help by that Milo guy who was subsequently deplatformed. The actual movie was well-received but it underperformed, and sequel plans were nixed. The crappy men, so to speak, won.

Now those men appear to be winning some more: As per Variety, Ghostbusters is being rebooted again, this time without Jones, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon, which is just what the crappy men wanted. A new, presumably more “traditional” Ghostbusters has been secretly in the works, and producers are playing it so safe it’s going to be helmed by the son of the guy who directed the original two classics. Or, rather, the good first one and the non-good sequel, in which the villain was a painting.

That would be Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who also made Stripes, Legal Eagles, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Unlike his father, Jason at least started out as an acclaimed indie filmmaker, thanks to the quirky trifecta that was Thank You for Smoking, Juno, and Up In the Air.