Three years ago, a new Ghostbusters came out featuring an all-girl cast. Some men were furious. They bombed the YouTube page for its trailer with thumbs-downs. They drove star Leslie Jones off of Twitter (with some help by that Milo guy who was subsequently deplatformed. The actual movie was well-received but it underperformed, and sequel plans were nixed. The crappy men, so to speak, won.
Now those men appear to be winning some more: As per Variety, Ghostbusters is being rebooted again, this time without Jones, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, and Kate McKinnon, which is just what the crappy men wanted. A new, presumably more “traditional” Ghostbusters has been secretly in the works, and producers are playing it so safe it’s going to be helmed by the son of the guy who directed the original two classics. Or, rather, the good first one and the non-good sequel, in which the villain was a painting.
That would be Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who also made Stripes, Legal Eagles, and My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Unlike his father, Jason at least started out as an acclaimed indie filmmaker, thanks to the quirky trifecta that was Thank You for Smoking, Juno, and Up In the Air.
The virtue signaling is strong with this one.
So reading the tea leaves here – that last GB bombed just because men didn’t like it? Not because of any factor such as a bad story, hammy overacting by some of the leads (McCarthy, McKinnon) or poor casting decisions on other leads (Wiig), but bad ole men messing it up for everyone?
Jesus Katy – that movie failed because it was a bad movie: Leslie Jones was the only bright spot and at times she was the most understated of the leads. Sometimes something fails because it deserved to fail, not because an extraneous force made it so.
It wasn’t a bad movie. It also wasn’t a great movie. It was…OK. That’s the thing though, nobody can admit that it was a decent, and just a decent, movie. It’s either a phenomenal movie or the biggest turd to ever grace the silver screen, there is no in-between for 99% of the people in internet comment sections. Based solely on politics, you either hate it or love it but the movie itself deserves neither response objectively. It was decidedly average.
I won’t argue with “decidedly average” – I think that’s a pretty accurate description of any movie that is supposed to be a comedy blockbuster where you cannot honestly remember five funny scenes.
My issue is with pegging its failure on bad, evil men or that those same bad, evil men are now behind this latest remake attempt.
The all-female Ghostbusters was a fine movie, but nothing great. It didn’t deserve all the hate it got before anyone ever saw it and it doesn’t deserve this retroactive coddling it gets now. It was a forgettable, run-of-the-mill movie that wouldn’t have received anywhere near the attention, hate or praise if it hadn’t been called Ghostbusters.
I’m fine with a younger cast as a “new generation” of Ghostbusters but for the love of Christ can we not have them be super-smart 14 year olds? Fuck outta here with that shit.
May they’ll double down and get the stranger things kids
If you pitched that a year ago I’m sure they’d throw $200 million at you to make that movie
the last ghostbusters movie was just bad. horrible execution. take away the franchise itself and watch it on face value. it might even be worse. and i would have loved female ghostbusters in a more competent movie.
angry dudes brought that movie down? the same ones who grew up loving ellen ripley, sarah conner, beatrix kiddo, etc? so sexist of them!
I put all the blame on Paul Feig. He did a horrendous job directing the remake, from a) not reining in the cast and letting everyone bullshit for the camera 10 minutes at a time, 2) his weird need to take credit for the gadgetry and dressing every male actor like himself, and D) making every male character a complete douchebag. Add lots and lots of CGI and you have the recipe for mediocre.
It just wasn’t a good film, why can’t it just be that? Not the first studio misfire, certainly not the last. I mean Bridesmaids has stronger syndication legs 8 years out than the remake. That’s not trolls, that’s adverts not buying the time.
It got caught in the weird tribalism thing. From an outside perspective, you either had to hate it or love it and people put everything – gender identity politics specifically – on it and all of that was firmly decided before anyone saw it. Notice how shortly after it came out, when everyone realized it was a shit movie, all of that calmed down and is unforgettable. All that will be dredged up if this one works out, which let’s face it, it won’t.
*forgettable