There comes a point in an actor’s life when they gain enough success to be able to do the projects they want to do, instead of just taking on work for money. After Russell Crowe’s iconic career, he is settling down to a nice life of superhero cameos and multiple exorcism films. It’s the right thing to do after Les Mis.

But one of Crowe’s most memorable films, Gladiator, is getting a sequel starring Paul Mescal, and it turns out that the Australian actor is a little “uncomfortable” about the ordeal, and being asked about it.

In a new interview with Kyle Meredith, the actor has some feelings about the upcoming sequel, which will be directed by Ridley Scott.

“I’m slightly uncomfortable, the fact that they’re making another one, you know? Because of course, I’m dead, and I have no say in what gets done,” he began. Crowe’s character Maximus had a pretty monumental ending, so the actor doesn’t get an opinion on the sequel. He is, however, intrigued by the rumored plot points, even if he can’t contribute.

He added, “A couple of things that I’ve heard, I’m like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not in the moral journey of that particular character.’ But you know, I can’t say anything. That’s not my place. I’m six feet under. So we’ll see what that is like,” he concluded. In the past, Crowe had expressed interest in returning to the franchise, though that doesn’t seem plausible, given Maximus’ fate in the original film.

While Crowe will not return for Gladiator II, the film is will still have an A-list cast featuring Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn and Derek Jacobi. Gladiator II is expected to hit theaters on November 22nd, 2024.

