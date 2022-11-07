Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for the highly anticipated sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which re-teams writer/director Rian Johnson with actor Daniel Craig as he reprises his role of southern gentleman detective Benoit Blanc. Much like the original movie, Blanc is pitted against a gaggle of rich adversaries, but this time around the stakes are higher in every direction.

The cast is insanely stacked and so are the bank accounts of the suspects, who have been invited to a private island by Edward Norton for what was supposed to be a pretend murder mystery. Clearly, the situation takes a turn and the real game is afoot. However, Johnson recently revealed that the real secret sauce to the Knives Out sequel is not the whodunnit part, but nailing the character interactions.

“The mystery is not going to be what keeps the audience in their seats. Remember first and foremost that you’re making a movie and that it has to dramatically work before it intellectually works as a puzzle,” the writer-director told Tudum. “That’s actually still the hard part – creating a good story that feels unique and feels exciting and emotionally feels satisfying at the end.”

As for how well that approached work? Pretty darn good. Glass Onion has already earned rave reviews from an advance screening at the Toronto Film Festival, and one look at the new trailer shows a cast that definitely came to play.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres December 23 on Netflix.