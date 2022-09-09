In 2019, Rian Johnson introduced the world to the mind of Detective Blanc, and society was never the same! Knives Out became a box office hit that single-handedly made Star Wars fans forget that they actively disliked Johnson after The Last Jedi hit theaters in 2017.

After the first installment dominated the box office, Netflix decided to shell out over $400 million (!!) for two more Daniel Craig-led mysteries, beginning with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The second whodunit will feature Craig alongside a new cast of quirky characters/suspects that include Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Ethan Hawke, and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion will take place in a completely opposite environment than its predecessor, which was set in the northeast. The sequel was shot on a private Greek island, which will be a wonderful backdrop for murder or other shenanigans. Norton portrays tech billionaire Miles Bron who invites some of his friends to a secluded island, where someone ends up dead. Of course, Detective Blanc (and his whimsical southern accent) is the only one who can figure out the whodunit.

“It’s structured around a group of friends, or frenemies, who all have a power dynamic with one of their successful friends,” Johnson told Netflix earlier this year. “It begins with him sending an invitation for them to come and play this murder mystery game at this exotic locale. In The Last of Sheila, it’s on his yacht, and everything ends up going horribly wrong. That is essentially how Glass Onion begins.”

As shown in the slightly chaotic but thrilling new trailer, there are various puzzles, scenic views, and David Bautista keeping a gun in his speedo. All the ingredients for a Christmas classic! Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released in theaters in November 2022, before making its way to Netflix on December 23rd.