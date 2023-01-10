Thanks to his role in Top Gun: Maverick and his work in the critically-acclaimed new film, Devotion, Glen Powell has quickly become a rising star in Hollywood who will soon have his pick of projects to choose from. But if you ask Powell what he’s most jazzed about, the answer is simple: Captain Planet.

Back in 2018, the writer/actor collaborated with Leonardo DiCaprio to get a live-action adaptation of the classic ’90s cartoon going at Paramount. However, the project was ultimately scrapped, but according to Powell, the eco protector may soar again at a different studio, and both he and DiCaprio are eager to make it happen. Via Entertainment Tonight:

Powell shared an update, noting that the status of the film will depend on the ongoing Warner Bros. shakeup and “where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there.” “I think those conversations will be happening shortly,” he noted. “I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great… I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.”

Should Captain Planet not take pollution down to zero at Warner Bros. Discovery, Powell will presumably have other chances to tackle the superhero genre. Since Top Gun: Maverick‘s success, he’s been fancast as Cyclops and Hal Jordan (a.k.a. Green Lantern), but he’s quick to point out that he hasn’t had any official discussions for any comic book films. Yet.

“It takes a long time to navigate this town,” Powell told ET. “So for anyone to be like, ‘Oh, he’d be great in this role,’ it’s humbling, it’s great.”

(Via Entertainment Tonight)