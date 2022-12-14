Working with Tom Cruise has its (cake-related) perks. But in order to get the coveted gift, he expects his co-stars to be douchebags, not p*ssies.

Top Gun: Maverick star Glenn Powell revealed the d-bag advice that Cruise gave him while speaking to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story actress Kate Hudson as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. “Sometimes you can fall into the trap of wanting to be liked on camera,” the Everybody Wants Some!! hunk said. “And in a movie like this, where you know there’s going to be a lot of eyes on it, you don’t want to be Draco Malfoy. But Tom gave me this advice: ‘For the ending to work, you have to completely lean into that. Everybody else in the movie is questioning their own ability. You’re the only guy that’s not questioning it. So if there’s any sort of apology in anything you say, the movie doesn’t work. Lean into the douchebaggery of it all.'”

This is good advice for starring in Top Gun: Maverick, and working at Hollister.

Powell also called Cruise’s love of flying “infectious. He’ll fly on the set in his P-51, this old World War II plane. It’s that reality-distortion field where he can convince you that anything is possible. He goes to set like it’s his first day, every day. He’s talking about lenses. And he would text me at night about a scene that I was shooting the next day.” Texting a co-worker at night? When they’re off the clock? That’s cake worthy.

