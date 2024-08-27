Has it been too long since you’ve been charmed by Glen Powell? This might help.

On Monday, The Wrap shared a quote from an unnamed Hollywood producer who called the Anyone But You star “an up-and-coming movie star in the sense that audiences now go to movies to see him. Unlike an actor like Ryan Gosling whose appeal is mostly limited to female audiences, Glen appeals to both females and males.” First off, that’s a severe misunderstanding of the everyone-loves-him appeal of Gosling — he’s literally in a movie called The Nice Guys! But it’s Powell who had the biggest issue with the claim.

“Gosling is a legend. I’m just Glen,” Powell wrote on X, a reference to Gosling’s musical number in Barbie. It was nice of him to say that, but now I’m annoyed that Powell didn’t get to sing in Twisters. What rhymes with “suck zone”?

Powell’s upcoming projects include a remake of The Running Man and A24’s Huntington alongside Margaret Qualley, Ed Harris, Jessica Henwick, Topher Grace, Zach Woods, and Bill Camp. As for Gosling, he’ll star in Project Hail Mary as the sole survivor astronaut on a mission to save humanity. Has Powell saved humanity yet? I didn’t think so (only the rom-com).