If you’re looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day plans and the Cheesecake Factory at the mall isn’t taking reservations, you could do a lot worse than watch Anyone But You.

The romantic-comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell is still in theaters and still very charming. It’s also still making money. Anyone But You earned an additional $2.6 million over the weekend, bringing its domestic sum to $80 million. It’s earned another $90 million internationally, for a total of $170 million worldwide. Not bad for a movie with a $25 million budget. It’s almost as if people enjoy mid-budget rom-coms starring hot people, hmm.

Sweeney was asked about the success of Anyone But You at the premiere of Madame Web, which is getting savaged by critics (and shaded by one of the film’s stars). “I just want to say thank everybody for loving it as much as we enjoyed making it. People want to have something that brings everyone together, and they can laugh and they can cry and they can sing and dance and just have that community shared feeling of enjoyment,” she said during a red carpet interview with Variety. “It’s been overwhelmingly incredible.”

If the big-budget superhero movie makes less money than Anyone But You (Morbius only got to $167.5 million, and it’s hard to imagine Madame Web doing much better), nature will finally start healing.

