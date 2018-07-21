The Monster-Filled ‘Godzilla: King Of The Monsters’ Trailer Is Here

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If your biggest complaints about 2014’s (surprisingly good!) Godzilla were “not enough Bryan Cranston” and “not enough monsters,” well, same. Fortunately, here comes the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer to rectify the latter. As for the former: the Breaking Bad star is still absent (on account of his character being, y’know, dead), but he’s been replaced by the lead on another prestige drama: Kyle Chandler, from Friday Night Lights. The sequel also stars Stranger Things standout Millie Bobby Brown (who should be used to the whole monster-fighting thing by now), Vera Farmiga, Thomas Middleditch, Sally Hawkins, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. But you don’t really care about the humans, do you? You want monsters, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as its title suggests, is full of them. There’s Godzilla, of course, but also Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

As for the other King, you’ll have to wait until May 22, 2020, when Godzilla vs. Kong comes out, to see him. Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species—thought to be mere myths—rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens on May 31, 2019.