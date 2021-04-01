Unlike prior films in the “MonsterVerse” series, Godzilla vs. Kong did not include a post-credits scene that would set up the next film in the franchise. With the film now streaming on HBO Max and playing in theaters where available, director Adam Wingard has already opened up about his decision not to include a post-credits scene even though he did shoot one for the film.

In a new interview with Collider, Wingard reveals that he made the call to “sacrifice” the post-credits scene and use it for the film’s ending, when Kong is seen living in his new home in the Hollow Earth. He also said the decision was easy because, ultimately, the post-credits scene didn’t specifically point to the next direction for the MonsterVerse, but it still would’ve backed the franchise into a corner at a time when it apparently doesn’t know where to go next and is letting the audience decide. Via Collider:

I think the MonsterVerse is at a crossroads where audiences need to vote if they want to see another one of these films before they continue. I think that’s a really healthy thing. We’ve gone through a decade or so of the rise of the universe movies, the versus movies. Obviously, Marvel does it best. But at the end of the day, I don’t think these movies should imitate Marvel, necessarily. They should be their own thing.

Considering that the film’s ending, which was originally the post-credits scene, takes place in the Hollow Earth, it’s probably a safe bet that the hidden realm located inside the planet will drive the events of the next film. Although, judging by Wingard’s comments, it sounds like the future of the MonsterVerse series is up in the air as Warner Bros. waits to see how audiences respond to Godzilla vs. Kong.

