MARVEL STUDIOS

Happy Avengers day, everybody! Millions of people across the country flooded to theaters to catch Avengers: Endgame on Thursday night, as tickets for the opening weekend sold out weeks in advance — besting even Star Wars: The Force Awakens in first-day presale ticket records. If you weren’t one of those lucky enough to get in early and beat the impending wave of spoilers, basically just stay off the internet until you have a chance to see it. But before you go, Google laid a fun Easter egg that won’t ruin the movie for you.

By googling “Thanos,” the search results deliver the usual top headlines and Wikipedia description along the right sidebar. Only now, there’s a cute little Infinity Gauntlet emoji under Thanos’ bio, as you can see below.

Google

If you click on the gauntlet, the fingers snap and half of the Google results for Thanos methodically turn into dust before your very eyes. “I don’t feel so good…” say recent tweets containing the word “Thanos” on Twitter.

If you click the gauntlet again, it turns into a fist which glows green and the results reappear, which actually may or may not be a bit of a spoiler … who’s to say?!