Even in the daytime, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is still plenty terrifying. Imagine how freaking frightening it’s going to be in a dark theater… when you can’t see what’s happening behind you… or who (what?) could grab your legs from beneath your seat at any time. Anyway! Guillermo del Toro has turned writer Alvin Schwartz and illustrator Stephen Gammell’s Scary Stories book series into a feature-length film, but director André Øvredal wants you to know “this is not an anthology movie.” Rather, it’s a “single story that weaves the books’ (there are three) mythology into a larger whole,” according to IndieWire:

“We did American Idol with the stories in the writers’ room,” del Toro said of that process, and “distilled it to the ones everyone remembers the most.” He likened the result to a “greatest hits” version of Schwartz’s unsettling tales. “They’re all supernatural,” he added. “We like creatures, in case you couldn’t tell.”

del Toro, who is no stranger to monsters (whether they be of the hellish or fish-sex variety), also revealed the Scary Story character that scares him the most: the Pale Lady, which, yeah. Maybe she and Pale Man can get a spinoff movie?

CBS FILMS

Here’s more on Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark:

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind… but seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley where for generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

The film is set to be released on August 9. BEWARE.

(Via IndieWire)