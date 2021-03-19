Halle Berry is an Oscar-winning actress and activist who also happens to be one of the most beautiful people alive. This was true in her 20s, when she finished sixth in the Miss World 1986 pageant, and it’s still true to this day as she approaches her mid-50s.

On Friday, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star posted a photo on Twitter where she’s in her bed drinking a Coke Zero, wearing nothing but her underwear, boots, and a very good hat. “He don’t need to do the math to know ima problem,” she wrote, living that TGIF lifestyle. The only issue any reasonable person could see with this tweet is that Berry should be drinking a Diet Coke, a superior soda. But otherwise, all good — except for one ageist troll, who wrote, “You’re 53.” Berry replied, “And what about it? Lol.”

he don’t need to do the math to know ima problem. pic.twitter.com/j5Dvo1KwqN — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 19, 2021

And what about it? Lol. https://t.co/gtTEbVUqgq — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 19, 2021

Berry’s followers had her back:

The resurgence of THEE Halle Berry on social media is the content I never knew I needed. https://t.co/caJRosbC9r — kf (@MadameFowler) March 19, 2021

That person should pray that they make it to 53 and look as good as Halle does. — Taurus♉ (@MichelleNYC718) March 19, 2021

THNKU Sis-always holdn it DOWN for #over50 set 😜 pic.twitter.com/q4z4p1CeXC — Kat Deuxjoliediva, PhD ♍️💜 #movieswithimpact 🎥🎞 (@Kat_deuxj_diva) March 19, 2021

We should all be so lucky as to look like Halle Freaking Berry when we’re in our 50s (or 40s… or 30s… or 20s), but that also doesn’t matter: no one should be shamed for taking a provocative photo. If you think you look good, you look good. At any age.

Maybe ditch the Coke Zero next time, though. Like so:

giving a f*ck didn’t go with this outfit pic.twitter.com/IPYookBdgh — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 12, 2021

(Via Twitter/Halle Berry)