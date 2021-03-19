Getty Image
Halle Berry Fired Back When A Troll Tried To Shame Her For Taking A Revealing Photo In Her 50s

Halle Berry is an Oscar-winning actress and activist who also happens to be one of the most beautiful people alive. This was true in her 20s, when she finished sixth in the Miss World 1986 pageant, and it’s still true to this day as she approaches her mid-50s.

On Friday, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum star posted a photo on Twitter where she’s in her bed drinking a Coke Zero, wearing nothing but her underwear, boots, and a very good hat. “He don’t need to do the math to know ima problem,” she wrote, living that TGIF lifestyle. The only issue any reasonable person could see with this tweet is that Berry should be drinking a Diet Coke, a superior soda. But otherwise, all good — except for one ageist troll, who wrote, “You’re 53.” Berry replied, “And what about it? Lol.”

Berry’s followers had her back:

We should all be so lucky as to look like Halle Freaking Berry when we’re in our 50s (or 40s… or 30s… or 20s), but that also doesn’t matter: no one should be shamed for taking a provocative photo. If you think you look good, you look good. At any age.

Maybe ditch the Coke Zero next time, though. Like so:

(Via Twitter/Halle Berry)

