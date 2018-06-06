Michael Myers From The New ‘Halloween’ Movie Looks Satisfyingly Creepy

Directed and co-written by David Gordon Green (Eastbound and Down‘s Danny McBride also assisted with the screenplay), 2018’s slate-cleaning Halloween follows the events of the original Halloween, disregarding the events of the sequels entirely. Yes, even Halloween III: Season of the Witch. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back as Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, while John Carpenter, who directed the original, served as composer, producer, and “creative consultant.” The first trailer for the film drops on Friday, but Universal Pictures released a teaser for the trailer (as seen above), which, sure, as well as some first-look images at The Mike Myers Who Wasn’t In The Love Guru.

As for the plot:

Produced by horror guru Jason Blum, the new Halloween brings back Laurie and Michael but also leans into pop culture’s current fascination with true crime. A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — “Someone has to bring a modern audience into a 40-year old movie,” Curtis says — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. (Via)

Halloween, which also stars Judy Greer, opens on October 19.

