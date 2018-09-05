Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been 40 years since we last saw Michael Myers. Technically.

David Gordon Green’s Halloween, co-written by Kenny Powers himself Danny McBride, is a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original Halloween, meaning the sequels, including Halloween III: Season of the Witch and Rob Zombie’s Halloween II, are being ignored, for better or worse. Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode, and as she makes perfectly clear in the new full-length trailer for the film, she’s the one doing the hunting this time. (“I have prayed every night that he would escape.” “What the hell did you do that for?” “So I can kill him.”)

“We shed all of that other stuff and just went back to what made the original so great,” Lee Curtis said about the sequel. “John [Carpenter] didn’t write most of those films, so it was just all these new people making up stories. But with this one, we just literally cut the line. Whether or not people loved or hated those stories has no relevance to this movie.” Carpenter served as an executive producer and consultant for the new Halloween, and maybe more importantly, he did the music, too. Get ready to be creeped out all over again.

Here’s the official plot synopsis.

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode, who comes to her final confrontation with Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

Halloween, which also stars Judy Greer, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Virginia Gardner, and Nick Castle (returning as Michael Myers), opens on October 19.