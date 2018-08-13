Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s mid-August. After months of superheroes battling CGI villains and days of Soldados, sometimes you just want to relax and unwind at the cinema and watch Melissa McCarthy snort drugs with a bunch of horny puppets. The Happytime Murders proudly boasts of the reactions from the film’s filthy first trailer in the latest teaser, although with all due respect to the “this shit wild” guy, the movie’s best marketing is Sesame Street‘s lawsuit. “Defendants’ widely-distributed marketing campaign features a just-released trailer with explicit, profane, drug-using, misogynistic, violent, copulating, and even ejaculating puppets, along with the tagline NO SESAME. ALL STREET.”

Don’t forget the… octopus milking a cow? Here’s the official plot synopsis.

The Happytime Murders is a filthy comedy set in the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles where puppets and humans coexist. Two clashing detectives with a shared secret, one human (Melissa McCarthy) and one puppet, are forced to work together again to solve the brutal murders of the former cast of a beloved classic puppet television show.

Directed by Jim Henson’s son Brian and written by Todd Berger (The Smurfs: A Christmas Carol), The Happytime Murders, which also stars Maya Rudolph, Joel McHale, Elizabeth Banks, and puppeteer Bill Barretta, opens on August 24.