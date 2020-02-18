Harrison Ford is a good interview, as long as you ask him the right questions. Jimmy Kimmel told us that the Call of the Wild actor “challenges you to ask questions he hasn’t been asked a hundred times, which isn’t easy with a guy who played so many iconic characters.” It’s damn near impossible to come up with a question about Han Solo that Ford hasn’t heard a million times before, as a reporter from USA Today discovered.

After dying in The Force Awakens, Han Solo appears before his son, Ben/Kylo Ren, in The Rise of Skywalker. The easy part was getting Ford to return (“If [J.J. Abrams] asked you do something, you’d probably do it too. He’s a very persuasive guy”); the hard part is dealing with Star Wars fans debating whether Han is a Force ghost. To paraphrase the delightfully cranky Tommy Lee Jones, Ford cannot sanction this buffoonery.

When asked about the Force ghost debate, an exasperated Ford replied, “A Force ghost? I don’t know what a Force ghost is. Don’t tell anyone. I’m not talking loud enough for your recorder. I have no f*cking idea what a Force ghost is. And I don’t care!”

Harrison Ford works with CGI dogs, flies planes, and tells off Star Wars fans. He’s living the dream. He’s also a total snack, even if he has no idea what that means.

