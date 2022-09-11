There was a ton of news out of this weekend’s D23 expo. So much news. Sequels, trailers. At one point Harrison Ford got atypically misty about retiring Indiana Jones. Speaking of which, also in attendance that weekend was Ke Huy Quan, best known for playing Short Round, Indy’s child associate in Temple of Doom. And wouldn’t you know the two shared a little reunion that all but broke the Information Superhighway.

this is the first time harrison ford has looked visibly happy in like 25 years https://t.co/ob2Ds9faFw — Valerie Faye Keaton (@StealingValerie) September 10, 2022

This is the most I’ve ever seen Harrison Ford smile pic.twitter.com/lObNrBallb — QQ (@HeylKatme) September 10, 2022

My goodness. Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan reunited in 2022 brings all the feels. pic.twitter.com/9pIxCuFgxr — Bill Hunt (@BillHuntBits) September 11, 2022

Indy and Short Round..reunited! pic.twitter.com/LYL3H7jw9p — Jamal Igle at Rose City Comic-Con TABLE A8 (@JAMALIGLE) September 10, 2022

well this made my night. pic.twitter.com/4GmJ57tqEx — Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) September 11, 2022

Quan has been back in the news, as they say, for his endearing turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once, where he played the earnest, easily agitated, slightly sadsack husband of Michelle Yeoh’s multiverse-hopping everywoman. It was his first plum role in ages, having mostly abandoned acting in the ‘90s to become a stunt choreographer. Before then, he was in two big ‘80s classics: The Goonies and Temple of Doom, where he and Ford’s Indy escaped mobsters in China, survived an out-of-control plane over the Himalayas, and battled a religious cult in northern India.

Now, Quan has landed a role in the second season of Loki, which brought him to D23. Ford, meanwhile, was presenting Indiana Jones 5, where he movingly reminded the crowd that he was hanging up his whip and retiring from whatever university Indy employs him as a dreamy professor. “This is it,” Ford told the crowd. “I will not fall down for you again.”