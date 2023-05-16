Death Lurks Around Every Corner In Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Trailer

What happens when LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, and Danny DeVito walk into a bar, er, a creepy old house? You get the trailer for Haunted Mansion. Inspired by the Disney Parks attraction of the same name (it’s a top-five ride, and I’ll hear nothing to the contrary), the Justin Simien-directed film is about “a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters,” according to the synopsis.

“I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure,” Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays floating head Madame Leota, told Entertainment Weekly about Haunted Mansion. “You know, it’s cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it’s all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it’s always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I’m seeing, and what I’ve heard, Justin has made something yummy.”

Haunted Mansion is darker than the typical Disney fare, “but not scary like a monster movie,” the Oscar winner added. “It’s scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there’s a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff.” The movie doesn’t have the biggest scare of the ride, however: a 45 minute wait.

Haunted Mansion opens in theaters on July 28.