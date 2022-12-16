Kendrick Lamar Vents To Helen Mirren In The Therapeutic ‘Count Me Out’ Video

In Kendrick Lamar‘s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, the Compton rapper extols the virtues of therapy. So it makes sense that in his video for “Count Me Out” from the album, he visualizes what his typical therapy sessions might look like. A bonus for movie buffs: his therapist in the video is played by none other than Dame Helen Mirren, who also narrates on the album and provided her voice to his tour for it.

The video is shot partially in greyscale and partially in vibrant color, depicting the average stresses of Kendrick’s life, from mundane disputes over grocery store parking spaces to relationship breakdowns with his wife, who also cameos in the video. There’s also (naturally) some Christ-figure imagery, continuing a metaphorical kick Kendrick has been on for a while.

Kendrick had some big moments in 2022, beginning with his appearance alongside Dr. Dre for this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show and including no fewer than six Grammy nominations for Mr. Morale. The album, which completed his record deal with Top Dawg Entertainment, was featured on Uproxx’s Best Albums Of 2022 list and also featured the videos “Rich Spirit” and “N95.”

Watch Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out” video up top.