Henry Cavill And His Perfect Chin Still Want To Be James Bond

With Superman, The Witcher, and Sherlock Holmes under his belt, Henry Cavill is showing no signs of slowing down his apparent pursuit to play every fan-favorite character ever. While sitting down with British GQ to promote Netflix’s Enola Holmes, Cavill revealed that he is still very interested in playing James Bond and would love to have the chance to replace Daniel Craig when he exits the role after No Time to Die.

“If Barbara [Bond producer Barbara Broccoli] and Mike [co-producer Michael G. Wilson] were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity,” Cavill said. “At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.”

Of course, this wouldn’t be Cavill’s first attempt at playing 007. Early in his career, Cavill auditioned for Casino Royale, which was a soft reboot of the franchise following Pierce Brosnan’s run as the British secret agent. However, the young actor was only 22 and hadn’t quite mastered his famously chiseled physique, which resulted in a less than stellar experience when he met director Martin Campbell who basically said Cavill was too fat. Via Cinema Blend:

I probably could have prepared better. I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry.’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.

Obviously, Cavill learned how to get in shape after the Bond rejection and transformed his body into a hulking mass of ripped abs and biceps for Man of Steel. He’s also been showing off his physique in Netflix’s The Witcher, where the actor has revealed that he sometimes doesn’t drink water for days to get his muscles looking just right.

(Via British GQ)