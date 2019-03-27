Woody Harrelson And Kevin Costner Star In Netflix’s ‘The Highwaymen,’ A Movie By And For Bitter Dads

Netflix

In one of the first scenes in The Highwaymen, Bonnie Parker limps up to a wounded cop who lays dying and plugs him in the head at point blank range for good measure. The young highway patrolman was engaged to be married at the time, his fiancee wore her wedding dress to his funeral, and the public outcry over the story was a major factor in turning public opinion against Bonnie and Clyde.

Trouble is, it didn’t actually happen. At least not according to Jeff Guinn’s biography of the couple, which says it was Barrow gangmember Henry Methwin who delivered the extra shots, after starting the shootout in the first place when the police approached the gang and Methwin misunderstood Barrow’s directive, “I guess we have to take them now.” (Barrow had previously only kidnapped police when cornered, not killed them).

You could certainly make the case that Clyde Barrow was a cop killer (he undoubtedly killed cops) and that Texas Ranger Frank Hamer, played by Kevin Costner in The Highwaymen, deserved better than his bungling depiction in 1967’s Best Picture nominated Bonnie And Clyde. This was, after all, a man whose somewhat controversial legacy at least included trying to take down the KKK and preventing a number of lynchings long even before he got involved with Bonnie and Clyde. There’s plenty in the record to support that view, of hero Hamer and villain Bonnie and Clyde, which seems to be The Highwaymen‘s (directed by John Lee Hancock and written by John Fusco) reason for being.

So why cheat? The Highwaymen, starring Costner as Hamer and Woody Harrelson as BM “Manny” Gault (I can’t stop laughing at the fact that the guy’s name was “BM”) certainly wants to be the dads rule, punks drool take on the manhunt for Bonnie and Clyde, where all the lib justifications for their criminality — they were born into poverty, the cops were always picking on them, banks were predatory, it was the depression, there were no jobs, etc. etc. — are waved away with “but they broke the law!” At one point Harrelson’s character mutters to Costner’s, about Bonnie and Clyde’s burgeoning celebrity, “I remember when you had to actually do something to be famous.”

But the fact that The Highwaymen can’t deliver its theoretically fair perspective on the material without constant exaggerations and open dad pandering just makes it feel that much more like crotchety reactionism.