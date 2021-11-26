It’s been over a month since the tragic shooting on the set of the Western Rust, which ended with its director injured and its cinematographer dead. Investigations into what happen are still underway, and so are two civil lawsuits, which have named, among others, Alec Baldwin, star and one of its producers, who unwittingly fired a loaded prop gun. And now, Baldwin has obtained a lawyer to handle the legal fallout.

As per Variety, the actor-producer has enlisted L.A. based attorney Aaron S. Dyer to represent him in the two (so far) civil lawsuits in which he’s named. One was filed by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who has said that she suffered “physical and emotional injuries” after the incident. The other comes from gaffer Serge Svetnoy, who is arguing something similar after being in close proximity to the shooting.

One group that has yet to file a lawsuit is the family of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography killed in the incident. Hutchins’ husband and family have told reporters that they are still in mourning and awaiting findings of investigations into what happened.

Dyer’s previous clients include Joe Francis, creator of the Girls Gone Wild line, who had been charged with charged with racketeering and child pornography. He also represented astronaut Buzz Aldrin, who punched a conspiracy theorist who had told him the 1969 moon landing of which he was a part was faked.

So far, Baldwin has not faced any criminal charges and it appears he won’t. Meanwhile, the cravenly likes of Donald Trump and his son have made baseless claims about Baldwin’s actions on set that day and/or tried to ghoulishly profit off of unspeakable tragedy.

(Via Variety)