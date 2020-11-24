Netflix
Movies

Ron Howard’s ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Has The Internet Thinking About What The Movie Could Have Been Like

by:

Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy arrived on Netflix today, and despite the presence of powerhouse actresses Glenn Close and Amy Adams, let’s just say that not everyone’s feeling adaptation of author J.D. Vance’s best-selling book. As Uproxx’s Mike Ryan notes in his review, the movie arrives just a little too close to the presidential election when tensions between red states and blue states are through the roof. In a nutshell, it’s probably not the best time to rollout this story.

Plus, what movie can possibly compete with real life right now? Case in point:

With Hillbilly Elegy out in the wild, Twitter users are roasting the movie with jokes on what should have been, and they definitely have some thoughts:

But it wasn’t all red-hot dunks. One user managed to find something positive to say about the Ron Howard film:

Here’s the official synopsis:

J.D. Vance (Gabriel Basso), a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he’s tried to forget. J.D. must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Amy Adams), who’s struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Glenn Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, J.D. comes to embrace his family’s indelible imprint on his own personal journey.

Hillbilly Elegy is now streaming on Netflix.

