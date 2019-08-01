Universal Pictures

No one expects the Fast and the Furious movies to be realistic.

That’s part of the fun. It’s a universe where the good guys are indestructible superheroes who are probably going to space and Vin Diesel could hold his own in a fight against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Sure, Jan. But Hobbs and Shaw, the franchise spin-off starring Johnson (Luke Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), has finally gone too far. I can buy a car driving through three consecutive skyscrapers without stopping (though not literally; it’s an expensive car), but I can’t accept Statham and Vanessa Kirby being roughly the same age.

Jason Statham was born on July 26, 1967, making him 52 years old. Vanessa Kirby was born on April 18, 1988, making her 31 years old. He is [does complex math formula] older than his co-star, and yet, as pointed out by Mashable‘s Angie Han, Hobbs and Shaw “is a film that suggests Vanessa Kirby (b. 1988) and Jason Statham (b. 1967) were children at the same time.” Our own Vince Mancini noted it in his review, too, writing, “There are numerous references to, and even flashbacks of, Jason Statham (born 1967) and Vanessa Kirby’s (born 1988) characters ‘growing up together.’ Unlike The Rock’s constant dampness, there are no meta-jokes about it.” They’re not the only ones. From Slate:

Kirby has got a lot of work to do in a movie where few women even have speaking parts and her early-30s character is repeatedly referred to as “the girl.” (She’s also supposed to be roughly the same age as Statham’s character, despite the actor being more than 20 years her senior.) But when she stands with the movie’s ostensible stars, she’s like a limber willow between two blocks of granite, her face and her eyes running through emotional subroutines while Johnson and Statham are deciding precisely which smirk to use. (Via)

And on Twitter:

In HOBBS & SHAW, Vanessa Kirby and Jason Statham play siblings, which isn’t outrageous, but a flashback sequence suggests that they’re two years apart at most. They’re 21, in case you’re wondering how much this movie doesn’t give a fuck. — Ryan Oliver (@ryollie90) July 31, 2019

the most unrealistic part of the Fast And The Furious franchise is that Jason Statham, 51, and Vanessa Kirby, 31, are playing brother and sister, she's too old to play his wife — Ian (@muddymudskipper) July 14, 2019

Okay but how are Luke Evans, Jason Statham, and Vanessa Kirby siblings and Dame Helen Mirren is their mom? — Vikki Foley (@vikkiabby) July 20, 2019

You don't mention the CGI which took me out of the movie for most of it, but I loved this bit "Kirby is meant to be Statham's age, which is ridiculous" — Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) July 31, 2019

Somehow, this makes me even more excited to see the movie?