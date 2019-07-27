Universal

It’s hard to imagine this now, but back in 2001 — some 18 summers ago — the Fast and/or Furious series was semi-realistic. The first entry was a stripped-down b-movie, a fairly ridiculous yet reasonably plausible picture about guys who drive cars real fast. No more. Each film is more over-the-top than the last; the most recent one ended with cars chasing a submarine. There have even been jokes that the next logical step is to take Dominic and his “family” to outer space. Well, that might happen after all.

Chris Morgan, writer of every Fast/Furious film since the third, Tokyo Drift, spoke to Polygon ahead of the release of the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. And as the franchise’s chief architect, he confirmed that a Fast and Furious in space is not an idea he’s binned as too ludicrous.

“Nothing’s out of the question,” Morgan said when asked if Vin Diesel would be strapping on a spacesuit. “Absolutely nothing. It just has to be cool and it has to be good. You know, that’s the thing.”