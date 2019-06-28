Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Do you remember Mission: Impossible – Fallout? Of course you do. It’s a great movie. Tom Cruise running: great. Tom Cruise flying a helicopter: great. Tom Cruise shattering his ankle: not great for him, but entertaining for us. Also great: the introduction of the “White Widow” to the franchise. As played by Vanessa Kirby, she helps Cruise kill a dude with a knife hiding underneath her dress. Great! The Crown actress also made quite the impression on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, too, which is why she was cast as Deckard Shaw’s sister, Hattie, in the Fast and Furious spin-off Hobbs and Shaw.

Most of the film’s teasers so far have focused on the leading men, including Idris Elba’s “black Superman,” but the final trailer shares the spotlight with Kirby’s character, who Luke Hobbs describes as “one of the toughest, baddest, most capable women I’ve ever encountered.” You’d be “stupid” to disagree.

Also, Elba goes straight through a double-decker bus while riding a motorcycle. Hobbs and Shaw looks — in a word — great. Here’s the official plot summary:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw opens on August 2.