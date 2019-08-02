Universal

(Spoilers for Hobbs and Shaw and Game of Thrones will be found below.)

Not enough people have seen Logan Lucky, Steven Soderbergh’s 2017 NASCAR heist-comedy, despite the fact that it stars Daniel Craig — James Bond himself! — as a character named Joe Bang. Also, there’s a very good and hyper-specific Game of Thrones joke (although it’s technically more of a A Song of Ice and Fire joke) that doesn’t spoil anything from the show. Hobbs and Shaw also has a Game of Thrones joke, but it spoils the biggest twist from the show.

This is where I again say spoiler alert for Hobbs and Shaw and Game of Thrones, although it’s been nearly three months since the final episode. You have no excuse. What’s that you say? You’ve been busy hanging out with your family and living your best life with the people you love? Sucker. Anyway, in the Hobbs and Shaw mid-credits scene, Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) answers a phone call from his handler, played by Ryan Reynolds, who tells him that a deadly virus has been released into the world… and also that he’s upset about the Thrones finale. Reynolds’ character is particularly pissed about Jon Snow having sex with his aunt Daenerys Targaryen, then killing her. What a dummy.

Stay tuned for Furious 9, when Vin Diesel rips into an episode of Ballers.

Ok but the Game of Thrones references really made Hobbs & Shaw — Marissa (@mariskss) August 2, 2019

Oh here’s a weird sentence: uh, beware of seeing Hobbs & Shaw if you care about Game of Thrones spoilers?? — Robbie Russell (@vApathyv) August 2, 2019

Don’t watch HOBBS & SHAW if you haven’t finished game of thrones 🤣🤣🤣 — Backman (@MrPolo_) August 1, 2019