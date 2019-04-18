Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The new Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw trailer has arrived, and of course, it opens with The Rocks’ Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Shaw (those unlikely allies) quarreling like a married couple. That amped-up buddy comedy vibe continues, but there’s something even flashier in town — Idris Elba making his franchise debut and introducing himself as “Black Superman.” He (referred to as Brixton in the film’s promotional material) is a genetically enhanced, anarchist soldier, who’s got an army of mercenaries on his side, so alright.

Naturally, there’s all manner of gravity-defying stunts on display as the leading duo battles across continents (to save humanity!). Running down the side of a skyscraper? We already know The Rock can do that, but can he fight someone who’s doing that? We’ll see, and at one point, Shaw tells Hobbs to “buckle up, fat boy,” which won’t end well.

More from the movie’s synopsis:

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves. Hobbs and Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.

Hobbs & Shaw arrives in theaters on August 2.