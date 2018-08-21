Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After sticking to a single location in Green Room (one of the best horror movies of the 2010s), director Jeremy Saulnier headed to the Alaskan wilderness for his next film. Hold the Dark follows Russell Core (Jeffrey Wright), a wolf expert who teams up with a grieving mother (Riley Keough) to find the wolves that killed her son. They really should have called this movie WOLF REVENGE.

As if to prove his bona fides for a disturbing journey to the chilly unknown, Saulnier shot Hold the Dark with real wolves. He called them “skittish,” and that they “only respond to the laws of chaos — and sometimes a raw chicken.” Humans and wolves have so much in common. Here’s the official synopsis.

Retired naturalist and wolf expert Russell Core (JEFFREY WRIGHT) journeys to the edge of civilization in northern Alaska at the pleading of Medora Slone (RILEY KEOUGH), a young mother whose son was killed by a pack of wolves. As Core attempts to help Medora track down the wolves who took her son, a strange and dangerous relationship develops between the two lonely souls. But when Medora’s husband Vernon (ALEXANDER SKARSGARD) returns home from the Iraq War, the news of his child’s death ignites a violent chain of events. As local cop, Donald Marium (JAMES BADGE DALE), races to stop Vernon’s vengeful rampage, Core is forced on a perilous odyssey into the heart of darkness.

Written by Macon Blair (who played one of the neo-Nazis in Green Room), Hold the Dark is released on Netflix on September 28.