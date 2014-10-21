Honest Trailer For ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Draws Parallels To ‘Terminator 2’

SPOILERS, of course.
Screen Junkies already entertained us with an honest trailer for the The X-Men Trilogy, and now they release the snark on X-Men: Days of Future Past, the movie that gave us a guilt-free version of a naked Jennifer Lawrence, as well as one awesome Quicksilver sequence and the perfect GIFs to use in arguments with MRAs.
The video is filled with spoilers, and they raise a good point about Mystique. If everyone is telling you not to kill tiny Ron Burgandy, why would you ignore them? Oh well, we can’t stay mad at her, and at least Magneto and Professor X finally resolved their differences…
More movie-related honest trailers:
- Fight Club
- Transformers: Age Of Extinction
- The Fault In Our Stars
- Godzilla (2014)
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Ghostbusters
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze
- Green Lantern
- Planet Of The Apes (2001)
- And a whole lot more.
Via Screen Junkies
The world needs more gay Ellens.
I disagree. It clearly needs more tiny Ron Burgandys.
I could definitely do with a little less Wolverine in the next film. Please.
She should have stayed behind that blue paint forever.
I just want to be on the crew that applies it to her…
/dream job