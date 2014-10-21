Honest Trailer For ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Draws Parallels To ‘Terminator 2’

Entertainment Editor
10.21.14 5 Comments

SPOILERS, of course.

Screen Junkies already entertained us with an honest trailer for the The X-Men Trilogy, and now they release the snark on X-Men: Days of Future Past, the movie that gave us a guilt-free version of a naked Jennifer Lawrence, as well as one awesome Quicksilver sequence and the perfect GIFs to use in arguments with MRAs.

The video is filled with spoilers, and they raise a good point about Mystique. If everyone is telling you not to kill tiny Ron Burgandy, why would you ignore them? Oh well, we can’t stay mad at her, and at least Magneto and Professor X finally resolved their differences…

More movie-related honest trailers:

Via Screen Junkies

TOPICS#X-men#Ellen Page#Peter Dinklage#Michael Fassbender#Halle Berry#Honest Trailers#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSBryan SingerEllen PageEVAN PETERSHalle BerryHONEST TRAILERSHUGH JACKMANIAN MCKELLENJAMES MCAVOYJENNIFER LAWRENCEMICHAEL FASSBENDERNICHOLAS HOULTPATRICK STEWARTpeter dinklageSCREEN JUNKIESX-MENX-Men: Days of Future Past

