Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which star/director/co-writer/producer/head of catering (probably) Kevin Costner risked his own fortune to make, had a subpar opening weekend at the box office. The ambitious Western only made $11 million on a reported $100 million budget.

But here’s the thing: dads — Costner’s demo, particularly ones who stand in front of the TV watching Yellowstone — don’t “do” opening weekends. They’ll get around to seeing Horizon when they “feel like it.” And when they do, they’ll enjoy some “real cinema,” not that TikTok “crap,” according to Michael Rooker.

“It’s real cinema, folks. Be prepared. We ain’t used to that sh*t,” the actor, who plays Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan in Horizon, told TMZ. “We’re used to 90 minute movies. Everything is 90 minutes. Give me a break. Get over that sh*t. Let’s watch a movie that actually tells a story where you learn about the people and grow to like them or hate them. It’s not all fast and cut, cut cut.” When asked if Kids Today have become too “TikTok-ified” to appreciate long films like Horizon, Rooker replied, “Totally they are. Of course they are. They get to get over that crap. They got to learn how to watch real cinema, please.”

There’s one major issue with Rooker’s argument: we’re used to 90 minute movies? Since when??? Even the sixth Minions movie is over 90 minutes. Maybe Horizon will become a hit once it’s broken up into 650 parts on TikTok.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is in theaters now, while Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 comes out on August 16.

(Via TMZ)