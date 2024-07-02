horizon
warner bros.
Movies

‘Horizon’ Star Michael Rooker Wants People To Stop Watching TikTok ‘Crap’ And Start Watching ‘Real Cinema’ (Like ‘Horizon’)

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, which star/director/co-writer/producer/head of catering (probably) Kevin Costner risked his own fortune to make, had a subpar opening weekend at the box office. The ambitious Western only made $11 million on a reported $100 million budget.

But here’s the thing: dads — Costner’s demo, particularly ones who stand in front of the TV watching Yellowstone — don’t “do” opening weekends. They’ll get around to seeing Horizon when they “feel like it.” And when they do, they’ll enjoy some “real cinema,” not that TikTok “crap,” according to Michael Rooker.

“It’s real cinema, folks. Be prepared. We ain’t used to that sh*t,” the actor, who plays Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan in Horizon, told TMZ. “We’re used to 90 minute movies. Everything is 90 minutes. Give me a break. Get over that sh*t. Let’s watch a movie that actually tells a story where you learn about the people and grow to like them or hate them. It’s not all fast and cut, cut cut.” When asked if Kids Today have become too “TikTok-ified” to appreciate long films like Horizon, Rooker replied, “Totally they are. Of course they are. They get to get over that crap. They got to learn how to watch real cinema, please.”

There’s one major issue with Rooker’s argument: we’re used to 90 minute movies? Since when??? Even the sixth Minions movie is over 90 minutes. Maybe Horizon will become a hit once it’s broken up into 650 parts on TikTok.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is in theaters now, while Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 comes out on August 16.

(Via TMZ)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Albums Of June 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors