House of Gucci had the biggest opening for a drama at the box office in two years, but not everyone who saw it enjoyed it. Designer Tom Ford wondered if we were supposed to be laughing at or with the Ridley Scott-directed biopic, while Jared Leto… oof, where to even begin with Jared Leto? How about that he sounds “like if Borat was a schizophrenic child molester.” But that’s not why the Gucci family have criticized the film — they’re upset because it “carries a narrative that is far from accurate.”

The Guccis released a statement picking apart House of Gucci. “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci – president of the company for 30 years – and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them, attributing to the protagonists, events, a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them. This is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today,” it reads. Later, they object to the film’s depiction of Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga.

Even more objectionable is the reconstruction that becomes mystifying almost to the point of paradox when gets to the point of suggesting an indulgent tone towards a woman who, definitively convicted of having been the instigator of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, is painted not only in the film, but also in the statements made by cast members, as a victim who was trying to survive in a masculine and macho corporate culture. This couldn’t be further from the truth. Moreover, over the course of it 70-year history during which it was a family business, Gucci was an inclusive company.

(Via Variety)