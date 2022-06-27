WARNING: Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below even though everybody pretty much knows about this one. But just in case!

Director Sam Raimi has opened up about how John Krasinski appeared in a cleverly-guarded cameo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After years of fan-casting, Krasinski finally made his Marvel debut as Reed Richards, genius patriarch of the classic comic book team, the Fantastic Four. It was a pretty surprising moment considering there’s no shortage of MCU spoilers and leaks online, and Raimi fully credits Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige for pulling the whole thing off.

Via Comic Book Resources:

In Multiverse of Madness‘ official audio commentary, Raimi revealed how exactly Krasinski was cast as the leader of the Fantastic Four. “It’s so funny that [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] cast John because the fans had a dream of who the perfect Reed Richards would be.” However, the director added, “And because this is an alternate universe, I think Kevin said, ‘Let’s make that dream come true.’ I’ve always really enjoyed all of his performances.'”

Of course, the big question is whether this means Krasinski will star in the MCU’s version of the Fantastic Four, a film that was initially announced, for Phase 4 but is now missing a director after Jon Watts exited the project.

Raimi’s wording seems to suggest that this version of Richards is merely an “alternate universe” version of the character from Earth-838. Granted, Raimi could have careful instructions from Marvel to keep Krasinski’s casting status ambiguous, but there is a good chance his Doctor Strange cameo is a one and done. The multiverse angle definitely provides more than enough wiggle room to go another direction. (William Jackson Parker. That other direction should be William Jackson Parker. Do it, Marvel.)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently streaming on Disney+.

