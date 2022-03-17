Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness Trailer
Kevin Feige Thinks Sam Raimi’s ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Will Make ‘Evil Dead II’ Fans ‘Very Happy’

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second Doctor Strange solo movie. Let’s take a look at director Sam Raimi‘s other “second” movies: Evil Dead II, one of the best horror movies of all-time, and Spider-Man 2, one of the greatest comic book movies ever. Pretty good!

Maybe I’m setting my expectations for the Doctor Strange sequel too high. But if people can convince themselves that Tom Cruise has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I can convince (have convinced) myself that Multiverse of Madness could end up being a top-10 Marvel movie — especially if it’s anything like Evil Dead II.

“We want it to be a Sam Raimi movie,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Empire. “We would give notes like, ‘This action is cool – you’re competing with Avengers and Spider-Man, no problem – but don’t forget the Sam Raimi parts.’ You will see just how Sam Raimi it is, in ways that will make fans of Evil Dead II very happy.” (Getting Bruce Campbell involved is a good start.)

If Wong shows up holding the Necronomicon, you know sh*t’s about to go down.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, opens on May 6.

