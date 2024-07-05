Much like the screeching cries of the cicada, Minions resurface every couple of years for a fun new animated adventure. Even though Gru is the main guy in the Despicable Me movies, the Minions have really made a name for themselves, and those names are Stuart, Bob and Kevin.

Obviously, the Minions became such a stand-out, they needed to have their own separate movies and origin story. This makes the world of Despicable Me that much more rich with important backstories! And the word “banana” over and over again. If you want to watch the movies in release order, then you’ll have to watch the following:

-2010’s Despicable Me

-2013’s Despicable Me 2

-2015’s Minions

-2017’s Despicable Me 3

-2022’s Minions: Rise of Gru

Because Minions and Minions: The Rise of Gru act as prequels and Minion origin stories, if you want to watch the movies in chronological order, start with those two first to get the full picture of the Minion-verse. Then Despicable Me 1, 2, and 3.

As for where to watch them, you’ll have to shuffle around a bit. The first three Despicable Me movies are streaming on Peacock, while 2015’s Minions is streaming on Netflix. The most recent installment, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is on Prime Video. Finally, if you need even more Minion vibes in your life, the short films Minions & More are streaming on Netflix.

When you’re all done with that, you can finally head to the theaters for Despicable Me 4. Your hard work will pay off there.