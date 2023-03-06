As a kid, did you wish you could eat as much pizza and ice cream as you wanted, whenever you wanted? Because that’s what Hugh Jackman is doing to prepare to play Wolverine again in Deadpool 3 — except instead of pizza and ice cream, it’s salmon. I’d rather have the pizza and ice cream.

“Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst .. Becoming. Wolverine. Again,” Jackman tweeted, along with a photo of his 6,000 calories-a-day diet. You can see it here. It’s a lot of food (more like Huge Jacked-Man), and he couldn’t do it without Chef Mario in the crossover event of the century. But where’s Chef Toad?

Jackman was recently asked whether he’s taken steroids as part of his Wolverine preparation. “No,” the Oscar-nominated actor said on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. “I love my job, and I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way.”

The old school way = eating all the fish in the sea.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to come out in November 2024.