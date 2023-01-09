There’s no denying that Hugh Jackman gets absolutely jacked whenever it’s time for him to strap on the claws for Wolverine, the role that literally made him a star. You can see it right on the screen that the guy gets super ripped, and his upcoming appearance in Deadpool 3 will be no exception. However, as much as Jackman loves playing the rage-filled mutant, he doesn’t love the part enough to risk using steroids to muscle up for the role.

While talking to CNN’s Chris Wallace, Jackman made it clear that he gets bulked up the natural way so that everything remains, um, intact. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“No,” Jackman said when asked about steroid use on Sunday’s episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. “I love my job, and I love Wolverine. I got to be careful what I say here, but I had been told anecdotally what the side effects are of that. And I was like, ‘I don’t love it that much.’ So no, I just did it the old school way.”

Unfortunately, Jackman’s workout plan does involve eating an unholy amount of chicken. “I’m so sorry to all the vegans and vegetarians and to the chickens of the world,” Jackman said. “Literally the karma is not good for me. If the deity has anything related to chickens, I’m in trouble.”

According to Jackman, he’s got six months to get ripped for Deadpool 3, and eating mountains of chicken aside, he’s excited to return to the character after seemingly ending his run with the critically acclaimed Logan.

“There’s also a dynamic that I’ve never really got to do before as Wolverine and I just thought this is gonna be fun, something I’ve never done before,” Jackman told Wallace. “And I can’t wait.”

(Via Entertainment Weekly)