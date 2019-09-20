One Avenger Isn’t Getting Credit For Bringing Everyone Back In ‘Avengers: Endgame’

In Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner went back in time to retrieve the Soul Stone, wielded the Nano Gauntlet to undo Thanos’ “Snap” (almost killing him in the process), and took a selfie with some adoring young fans. And yet! Despite saving the freaking world, he couldn’t even get a freaking thanks in freaking Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Early on in Far From Home, Betty Brant filled in her fellow Midtown School of Science and Technology students (and the audience) about everything that’s happened since the events of Infinity War. “Over five years ago, half of all life in the universe, including our own Midtown High, was wiped from existence. But then, eight months ago, a band of brave heroes brought us back,” she says, accompanied by an on-screen graphic of the “band of brave heroes,” including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther… basically everyone but Thor and, considering his involvement, the Hulk.

Reddit, under the headline “Midtown Science gave everyone but the Hulk credit for bring them back to life,” offered a few explanations for their absences:

Maybe some [students] are still upset over the Harlem thing.

I feel like that’s partially the joke. Thor killed Thanos 1; and Hulk brought everyone back; yet Tony gets the most love.

Looks like Thor and hulk were left out maybe because they had massive redesigns and shooting schedules overlapped so they didn’t want to spoil their new characters?

He is probably there but green screen messed it up.