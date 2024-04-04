When Will ‘Hundreds Of Beavers’ Be On Streaming?

The first time I heard about Hundreds of Beavers was in a tweet. “i met someone last night who loves movies (happens a lot here in los angeles) and when i asked him if he’d seen anything good lately he told me this movie,” @missmollymary tweeted, along with a Google screenshot of a movie called Hundreds of Beavers. I initially thought it was an early April Fool’s Day bit, but nope: “saw it today and it’s as great as everyone said it was. if you can, run don’t walk to Hundreds of Beavers,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Hundreds of Beavers is very real, and apparently very good: the slapstick comedy, which reminds me a bit of Trey Parker’s pre-South Park movie Cannibal! The Musical, has a 95 percent “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here’s the plot summary: “In this 19th century, supernatural winter epic, a drunken applejack salesman must go from zero to hero and become North America’s greatest fur trapper by defeating hundreds of beavers.” The film stars Ryland Brickson Cole Tews and Olivia Graves, and was co-written by Tews and Mike Cheslik in his feature directorial debut.

Hundreds of Beavers is still playing in select theaters, but it will also be available for rental and purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV beginning on April 15. You can watch the trailer below.